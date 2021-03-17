Girl Hires Contract Killer to Kill Best Friend As She Was Getting Married in Pakistan

Posted on by

 A girl hired from Hafizabad hired a contract killer to kill her best friend for breaking a promise between them of not marrying ever.

Girl Hires Contract Killer to Kill Best Friend As She Was Getting Married in Pakistan
Girl Hires Contract Killer to Kill Best Friend As She Was Getting Married in Pakistan

According to reports, both the friends promised to live and die together and sworn not to marry ever. However, one of the girls broke the promise and decided to get married. 

The friendship between the girls fell apart when one of them decided to get married. However, the other girl did not accept this and planned her best friend’s murder.

The pact

created a drift between friends as one of the girls hired a paid killer to get the other killed for not keeping her promise. 

According to reports, the accused girl stole jewellery worth Rs.250,000 from her house and handed over it to the target killer.

Furthermore, as per given instructions, the target killer entered the victim girl’s house late at night and opened fire on her, injuring her seriously. The victim underwent treatment at a hospital in critical condition while the accused girl is on the run.

Also, the killer and his accomplice left their motorcycle on the scene and fled away. The search operation for the criminals is underway.

Recent Posts From Google

  1. Faryal Makhdoom Claps Back at Critics Who Say Son’s £30K Birthday Gift is ‘Flashy’
    Posted on by
  2. Faryal Makhdoom Slammed for Accusing Fan of Being a ‘Lesbo’ Asks for Bikini Pic
    Posted on by
  3. Boxer Amir Khan Buys His Son Lavish £30K Gift on First Birthday Making Adults Jealous
    Posted on by
  4. ‘Ready For Resignations if Nawaz Returns’, Zardari Sets Condition
    Posted on by
  5. PIA Aircraft Escapes Mishap Following Bird Strike
    Posted on by