A girl hired from Hafizabad hired a contract killer to kill her best friend for breaking a promise between them of not marrying ever.

Girl Hires Contract Killer to Kill Best Friend As She Was Getting Married in Pakistan

According to reports, both the friends promised to live and die together and sworn not to marry ever. However, one of the girls broke the promise and decided to get married.

The friendship between the girls fell apart when one of them decided to get married. However, the other girl did not accept this and planned her best friend’s murder.

The pact

created a drift between friends as one of the girls hired a paid killer to get the other killed for not keeping her promise.

According to reports, the accused girl stole jewellery worth Rs.250,000 from her house and handed over it to the target killer.

Furthermore, as per given instructions, the target killer entered the victim girl’s house late at night and opened fire on her, injuring her seriously. The victim underwent treatment at a hospital in critical condition while the accused girl is on the run.

Also, the killer and his accomplice left their motorcycle on the scene and fled away. The search operation for the criminals is underway.