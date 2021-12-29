Girl Handed to Uncle After Mum’s UK Visa Denied, Kept As Slave and Forced To Marry in Pakistan

The woman’s ordeal began when she was taken in by her abusive aunt and uncle at their home in UK as a four-year-old, after her own mother was unable to get a visa and returned back to Pakistan.

Girl, 4, Kept Slave By Uncle After Mum’s UK Visa Denied and She Returned Pakistan

Her mother left her Birmingham, UK for better education and upbringing but she was treated as a ‘modern day slave’ and made to do household chores and look after the younger children.

She was also deprived of food, new clothing, often beaten by her uncle and left at home while her family went out.

Aged 10, she was sent to live in Pakistan, but returned four years later for dental and medical treatment. At this point she was sent to live with another aunt in UK, where she completed her education and found employment.

When she was 18 years old her Birmingham aunt and uncle, who cannot be named for legal reasons, tricked the teenager into travelling to Pakistan, telling her that her mother was ill and she needed to visit her.

Before leaving, she became suspicious and left instructions with her employer to contact authorities if she failed to return.

But when she arrived her passport was

taken from her and she was locked in her uncle’s home. She had no access to money and was not allowed out alone. Her uncle kept her prisoner and said a husband had been selected for her and she has to marry him.

When she tried to refuse, she was threatened with a gun. Fortunately, a friend she had made in Pakistan managed to smuggle a mobile phone to her. She was able to call the British Embassy. She was rescued and taken back to the UK.

Following a three week trial, her Uncle and Aunt from Birmingham were convicted of forced marriage .

Her Uncle has been jailed for total seven years – four years for attempting to force his niece into marriage and three years for child neglect to run consecutively. His wife was sentenced to 12 months suspended for two years for child neglect.

On sentencing the couple, Judge Laird said the defendants had “very sadly neglected, mistreated and assaulted” their niece, referring to beatings as “frequent and at times savage” with a “deliberate disregard for the welfare of the victim”.

He told the victim’s uncle that he had treated his niece as a “second class child in the family” and his wife should be “eternally ashamed”.

He described the victim’s account of her rescue from Pakistan as “remarkable” but she has now “forged a life for herself married to the man who helped her escape”.