Girl Found Dead Inside the Washroom of Metro Bus Station in Islamabad

The body of an eleven-year-old girl was found within the jurisdiction of Islamabad’s Ramna police station on Monday.
Police said the girl was found dead inside the washroom of the Metro Bus Station in G-11 area. The body has been shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities, they added.
The police said the identity of the deceased has not yet been ascertained.
A police
Earlier, on Sept 19, two children were found dead in Punjab’s Sadiqabad, a day after they went missing. The bodies of Habib and Mehran, both aged eight years, were found in the Kander mines area.
Before that, a seven-year-old boy was found dead in Okara two days after he went missing from his home. According to the police, the boy was murdered after being subjected to assault.