The body of an eleven-year-old girl was found within the jurisdiction of Islamabad’s Ramna police station on Monday.

Girl Found Dead Inside the Washroom of Metro Bus Station in Islamabad

Police said the girl was found dead inside the washroom of the Metro Bus Station in G-11 area. The body has been shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities, they added.

The police said the identity of the deceased has not yet been ascertained.

A police

team has been constituted to investigate the incident. The senior superintendent of police (SSP) investigation will lead the team.

Earlier, on Sept 19, two children were found dead in Punjab’s Sadiqabad, a day after they went missing. The bodies of Habib and Mehran, both aged eight years, were found in the Kander mines area.

Before that, a seven-year-old boy was found dead in Okara two days after he went missing from his home. According to the police, the boy was murdered after being subjected to assault.