Victim gril of the Rochdale grooming gang fled the supermarket when she bumped into her abuser in Asda despite him losing a deportation appeal.

Girl Bumped into Her Abuser Adil Khan, 50, at Asda Despite Him Being ‘Deported’

The girl, left market in tears and reported Adil Khan to the authorities after seeing he was with a young child.

She told a pal at the time: “Oh my God, he’s been in Asda. I’ve never been so scared in all my life. I feel like my heart just stopped beating.”

Khan – nicknamed Billy – and two other members of the notorious grooming gang still remain in Rochdale despite losing an appeal against deportation back to Pakistan two years ago.

The cabbie got his victim pregnant when she turned 13 and trafficked a second girl, 15, to other abusers during the sickening abuse, which was portrayed in BBC series Three Girls.

was among nine men of mostly Pakistani heritage caged in 2012 over a string of serious offences against five vulnerable victims.

The fiends would ply the young girls with booze then abuse them before sharing the victims among other abusers at depraved parties across the north of England.

Four members of the grooming gang – including ringleader Shabir Ahmed – faced deportation to Pakistan having dual British and Pakistani citizenship.

In 2016, then-home secretary Theresa May ruled it would be “conducive to the public good” to deprive the four of the right to remain in the UK.

They then fought, and lost, a long legal battle against deprivation of UK citizenship, losing a final Court of Appeal ruling in 2018.

In June 2019, three of the group were revealed to be still living in Britain, with no signs of any being prepared for deportation to Pakistan.

All three men have served their sentences and their victims are still forced to face them roaming the streets.