Three teenagers were jailed for luring a man to a Birmingham park and stabbing him to death. Danish Mansha, Rimsha Tariq and Daiyaan Arif, all aged 18, used the internet to find someone they believed wanted to have violent assault with women and enticed him to his death.

Girl and 2 Boys Who Lured and Killed Sohail Ali in Birmingham Are Jailed

Their victim, 29-year-old Sohail Ali, was lured to Summerfield Park in Winson Green by the promise of meeting a girl of 17 on December 4 2020. He’d been speaking with Tariq online before agreeing

to meet with the girl in the park where Mansha, armed with a knife and a blank firing gun, and Arif were lying in wait.

All of them denied murder. After a ten-week trial at Coventry Crown Court, Mansha and Tariq were found guilty of murder, while Arif was convicted of manslaughter. Mansha was also found guilty of possession of a bladed article.

At sentencing Mansha, from Majuba Road, Birmingham, was jailed for life with a minimum of 19 years. Tariq, from Bevington Road, Birmingham, was jailed for life with a minimum of nine years. Arif, from Apsley Road, Oldbury, Sandwell jailed for three years and six months.