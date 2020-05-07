Girl, 19, Allegedly Shot Dead by Husband for ‘Not Serving Him Hot Meal’ At Sehri in Pakistan

A person killed his wife for “not serving him a hot meal” during sehri in Khyber Pakthunkhwa’s (KP) Shalkanabad space in Upper Kohistan, a local information outlet reported on Thursday.

According to Dasu Police Station SHO Muhammad Haq, the preliminary investigations prompt that the sufferer who was a 19-year-old girl, was killed by her partner for not serving him a hot meal during sehri.

He mentioned that the police have registered a FIR [First Information Report] underneath Section 302 (homicide) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the criticism of the sufferer’s father, who informed the police that the accused is his nephew.

The police mentioned that the daddy was performing ablution simply after sehri when he heard a gunshot from the couple’s room and when he went to their room to research, he discovered his daughter mendacity in a pool of

blood, whereas the accused had managed to flee the scene.

SHO Haq mentioned that the police had apprehended the suspect with the assistance of the victim’s father. Dasu police station SHO Muhammad Haq told the media that the father of the deceased filed a complaint with the police alleging that his 19-year-old daughter was killed by her husband for failing to serve him a hot meal for Sehri in the ongoing month of Ramzan.

“He has told us the accused is his nephew and fled after shooting his wife.” The victim had gotten married two years ago.