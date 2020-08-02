Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are getting ready to welcome their little bundle of joy soon and for that, they have already started to make room in their new abode.

Gigi to Put Off Work for A Bit to Focus on Parenting with Zayn Malik

With the supermodel’s New York love nest becoming the butt of all jokes on the internet recently, the pair seems to be quite unfazed with the online trolling directed towards the interior of the house and are looking forward to starting the new chapter in their lives together.

The couple moved into the $5.8 million dream spot in the Big Apple’s NoHo neighbourhood and a little birdy seems to have told HollywoodLife that the love birds are ‘excited’ to raise their baby there.

“Gigi and Zayn recently moved into their New York City apartment after spending several months on lockdown at the farm in Pennsylvania,” the source told the outlet.

“Gigi was so excited to finally see the completed space and she was thrilled to share the design with her followers. She’s been planning the design of this place for what feels like forever now and she can’t believe the time has actually come.”

“She’ll still be spending a lot

of time on the farm, but it’s so nice to have her home in the city, too. Gigi wasn’t sure if it was going to be ready on time, but it all came together perfectly and she couldn’t be happier with the final results,” the insider said.

“She can’t believe this is the home she’s going to raise her baby in, it’s still surreal but it’s hitting her more each day and she feels like it’s a dream come true,” they added.

With her baby on the way, the model is looking to keep things slow with her work and take some time off to focus on her baby, as revealed by a second source to the same portal.

“Gigi is loving life out of the limelight, this time away has been a major reset for her. It won’t be forever. She loves her career and she’s still in such high demand and has lots of stuff she still wants to do,” the grapevine said.

“But there’s no doubt that from now on motherhood will be the priority for Gigi. Her mom was so hands on, she will be the exact same way. And she’s already so naturally maternal and mature, she’s very ready for this, she’ll be the best mom,” it was further revealed.