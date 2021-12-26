English singer Dua Lipa and American fashion model Anwar Hadid are reportedly splitting up after two years of relationship and are ‘currently taking a break’.

Gigi Hadid’s Brother Anwar Hadid Splits Up With British Singer Dua Lipa after 2 Years

British superstar Dua Lipa, 25, is one of the world’s biggest pop artists, with her mega-hit song “Don’t Start Now,” reaching number the two spot on the Hot 100 in the U.S. and U.K. And off-stage, the pop star is in a serious relationship of almost two years with model Anwar Hadid, 21.

Initially, Lipa kept her relationship private but now shares pictures of her and Hadid with her 63.6 million followers on Instagram. Hadid is no stranger to celebrity himself: He comes from a

famous family and is the younger brother of supermodel sisters, Bella and Gigi.

Hadid and Lipa first sparked dating rumors shortly after Lipa’s split from celebrity chef Isaac Carew, who was her boyfriend for nearly five years.

A source said that “Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart” and ‘They’re figuring things out right now’.

Lipa and Hadid were in “crisis” mode, as “travelling so much and being apart is proving tough.”

The couple had not been seen together for many weeks as Dua Lipa was in London and Los Angeles for recording new music, whereas, Anwar Hadid was in New York City.

The ‘Love Again’ singer had shared some pictures on Instagram this Saturday but they did not feature her boyfriend just after the reports storm media outlets regarding their alleged split.