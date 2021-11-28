Switching things up! Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York City for the first time since news broke that she and Zayn Malik split after dating on and off since 2015.

Gigi Hadid Steps Out after Family Drama with Zayn Malik and Her Mum

The 26-year-old star was spotted in the Big Apple with sister Bella Hadid on Monday, November 22. Gigi wore a red Versace jumpsuit with a black turtleneck peeking out, according to photos published by Page Six on Wednesday, November 24.

The California native, who shares 14-month-old daughter Khai with Malik, 28, donned a black face covering, matching black beanie and boots as she got into an SUV. Gigi also debuted long, blonde hair days after showing off auburn locks and dramatic bangs via Instagram.

Bella, for her part, was seen wearing a black blazer, trousers and pink tee with a fuzzy brown hat as she followed her big sister into the vehicle on Monday.

Gigi has been keeping a low profile in November, posting on social media only twice to promote different business ventures, in the wake of her family’s drama with Malik — and their split.

The One Direction singer reportedly got into a physical altercation with Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, in September. The incident made headlines the following month when a report surfaced that Malik had “struck” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 57, at his home in Pennsylvania.

Malik released a statement via Twitter in October, hinting that Yolanda had “leaked” the story to the press amid his efforts to “create a safe and private space” for his daughter to grow up in.

“In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s

who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” the British crooner wrote at the time. “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to coparent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves.”

The “Pillowtalk” musician went on to tell TMZ that he “adamantly” denied striking Yolanda and hoped she would “reconsider her false allegations.”

While the Netherlands native has yet to publicly speak about the alleged incident, a spokesperson for Gigi released a statement in October asking for “privacy” as she is “solely focused on the best for Khai.”

The family members did not immediately respond to Us Weekly’s request for comments on the situation, but Us confirmed at the time that Gigi and Malik had “silently separated” after reconnecting in January 2020.

The duo welcomed their daughter in September 2020 and a source exclusively told Us in October that Malik is still “very much involved in Khai’s life.” The insider added that while the pair had been “having problems for a while” before they called it quits, they still “care deeply about each other.”

In October, Malik was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment in relation to the Yolanda incident, which he pleaded no contest to, according to court documents obtained by Us.

The “Dusk Till Dawn” singer was fined, ordered to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program, and put on a 90-day probation for each of the four charges. He was also ordered to stay away from Yolanda and the security guard on the property during the incident.

Malik’s probation can be terminated by a judge if he meets all of those conditions within six months.