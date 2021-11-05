Gigi Hadid recently shared the latest photos after her breakup with boyfriend Zayn Malik with whom she co-parents a daughter.

Gigi Hadid shares latest photos after her breakup with Zayn Malik

Recently, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split up after Malik was accused of hitting Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid. Now, the famous model took to social media to share multiple photos from her latest project.

The actress looked happy and showed no signs of distress, leaving fans wondering whether the couple has resolved their dispute. Earlier, Zayn Malik took to social media

and dismissed the claims made by Yolanda Hadid last week.

Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid also took aim at the singer in a cryptic social media post after reports surfaced that Zayn hit her mother. According to documents obtained by Page Six, Zayn grabbed and shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain.

Multiple reports said that four charges of harassment were filed against the British singer. The former celebrity couple welcomed their baby daughter Khai in September last year. Hadid and Malik started dating in late 2015 and their on-off romance made them one of the most sought-after celebrity couples.