Ghufran Khalid, 40, and Paul Serrant, 29, were both found guilty after they kidnapped and assaulted a father-of-six Ataf Ali in order to exact revenge over an affair they believed he aided.

Ghufran Jailed For Asking £10K As Compensation from His Wife’s Lover in Bradford

Ghufran Khalid of Withins Close, Great Horton, along with his accomplice were also found not guilty of blackmailing the kidnap victim Ataf Ali.

Ataf Ali of Lidget Green, was sitting in his car outside his house in Lidget Green in November 2018. When Ghufran Khalid and his accomplice Paul Serrant men pulled up alongside Ali and demanded he got into their vehicle.

Both believed that Mr Ali had given a lift to a man called Imran Sajwal, who was thought

to be having an affair with Khalid’s wife Becca McCreath.

He was left with bruising having been punched, choked with a seat belt and hit with the blunt end of the machete. He was said to have facilitated an affair by driving the couple to Leeds.

The jury was told that CCTV footage captured in Westcroft Road, Great Horton, showed the same distinctive car pulled up and a man getting out of the passenger side door.

It showed the man, said to be Serrant, opening the front passenger door, with what appeared to be a machete in his hand.

Mr Ali, 37, told the court during the trial that Khalid demanded to know why he had given his wife a lift. Both Khalid and Serrant were jailed to seven years each at Bradford Crown Court.