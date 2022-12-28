Police in Punjab capital city have released a local leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after brief arrest for chanting slogans against former prime minister Imran Khan.

‘Ghari Chor’: Man released after arrest for chanting slogans against Imran Khan

A case was registered in Lahore’s Race Course police station under sections 427, 186, 353, 506, 147, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The complainant identified as the security in-charge of Jilani Park told the cops that a group of around 10-15 people started sloganeering in the park during Winter Festival.

PML-N leader Salahuddin Pappi led the charged group and chanted slogans against

PTI Chief Imran Khan, calling him Ghari Chor (watch thief), in reference to the Toshakhana case in which the former PM was disqualified by the electoral watchdog.

The FIR further maintained that a group of PML-N activists also smashed stage, chairs, and planters during the Winter Festival amid the commotion.

Later, Pappi’s counsel shared a video, confirming the release of the PML-N leader.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan is facing public criticism since a UAE businessman claimed that Khan sold a luxury watch gifted to him by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. In response to criticism, Khan said it was his watch and he can sell it or do whatever he wants.