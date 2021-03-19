German Vlogger Christian Betzmann Embraces Islam

Renowned content writer and a travel vlogger, Christian Betzmann, has accepted Islam, he announced today (Friday) in an Instagram Post.

Talking to Instagram, the content writer wrote, “Islam is the religion of peace and I felt a deeper connection and something I want to experience and explore deeper for myself.”

“Growing up in Europe the word Islam was always connected with negativity, war, terrorism and to be completely honest I was never a religious person before so I didn’t really care what people thought back then,” he added.

“My best childhood friends were Muslims and deep inside we are all human beings in the same simulation we call life,” Christian Betzmann added.

Christian Betzmann is a German travel vlogger who has been in Pakistan since October. He

has travelled far and wide throughout the country and says that he has never experienced any violence or felt threatened.

I started this channel last December and spend almost 1 year in Pakistan. During this time I met sooo many incredible people and learned a lot about the religion and the lifestyle.



