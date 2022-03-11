Gen Bajwa asked me not to call Maulana Fazlur Rehman ‘diesel’: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has asked him not to call JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman “diesel”.

Addressing a public gathering in Lower Dir, the prime minister said that he told Gen Bajwa that he is not calling Fazl “diesel” but it was the public that has given the PDM chief this name.

“General Bajwa asked me not to call Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as ‘diesel’. I told him people are calling him, not me,” the prime minister said.

“I want to convey this message that when a person bows down in front of somebody, they lose their self-respect, and when a nation bows down in front of somebody nobody respects the country and its passport,” the premier said.

The PM told the charged crowd that he has focused on three things

since he entered into politics – to make our country self-sufficient, a welfare-state, and ensure law and justice. “These three principals have been a part of PTI’s manifesto and these were adopted from State of Madinah,” he said.

Speaking about the leaders of JUI-F, PPP, PML-N who have joined hands against him, PM Imran said the chiefs of these three parties are among those who have been ruling the county since last thirty years.

PM Imran Khan further said that he wants the opposition to bring the no-trust move and will chase them to the end. He claimed that PTI lawmakers had been offered bribes by joint opposition to support their no-confidence motion.

He further said that PTI)will hold a public gathering at D-Chowk a day before voting on a no-trust motion. He thanked the people of Lower Dir for coming in huge numbers in today’s public gathering.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Minister Murad Saeed and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also spoke on the occasion.