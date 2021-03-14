A gang involved in fleecing families of brides after marrying them has been busted and five suspected have been arrested in North Nazimabad area of Karachi.

Gang arrested for fleecing bride’s family after marriage

The gang was arrested when the brother of the bride got suspicious after the groom’s family demanded Rs 50,000 for marriage preparation after the Nikkah ceremony. As soon as the groom came along with the wedding procession, the police arrested him along with his father, mother, brother and sister-in-law who were part of the gang involved in looting people.

The bride’s family said that the groom and his family were portraying themselves as influential government employees.

They said the brother of the girl got information about them after suspicion s were raised which revealed they had a criminal record and various cases against them.

The police also confirmed that the groom’s family was booked in more than 25 cases. A case has been registered against the fraudsters at the Aziz Bhatti police station by the bride’s father.

SSP Central Malik Murtzaz said that the entire family had committed various crimes. He said the family used to run away with the jewelry of the bride. He said that no family had approached police against the fraudster family so far. He said a lawyer also came with the family but ran away.