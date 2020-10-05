The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has banned the TV Commercial of Gala Biscuit following the indecent dance moves of actress Mehwish Hayat.

Gala Biscuit TV Commercial Banned for Mehwish Hayat’s Indecent Dance Moves

Tv advert featuring Mehwish Hayat to promote Gala biscuits came under severe criticism for being against the values of the society.

In a statement, the regulatory authority said: “It has been observed with concerns that themes of advertisements of ordinary consumer products like biscuits, surf, etc being aired satellite TV channels are not corresponding with the disposition of these products. The trend is causing unrest and behavioral disturbance among the viewers being not only in violation of the commonly accepted standards of decency but also the socio-cultural norms of Pakistani society.”

The Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, and senior journalist Ansar Abbasi have criticized the

new Gala biscuit TV commercial for its indecent content.

The TVC, released on October 4, was shared by actress Mehwish Hayat on her Twitter account.

The renowned journalist dubbed her performance as ‘mujra’ and called for Pakistan Electronic Media (PEMRA) to act against it. He also tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan in his tweet.

Sharing Abbasi’s tweet, Ali Muhammad Khan also criticized the TVC, saying that the Prime Minister is firmly against broadcasting such indecency on TV.

The PEMRA advisory came following an uproar on social media against some television adverts over the “violation of the commonly accepted standards of decency but also socio-cultural norms of Pakistani society.”

PEMRA said that it has received several complaints regarding the TV commercials for everyday use items like biscuits promoting indecency in the society.

Therefore, the regulator has asked all TV channels to get visuals of advertisements reviewed by the In-House Monitoring Committee before telecasting.