British born Pakistani sisters, have apologizing after their racist comments leaked online.

Fyza and Sonia from Birmingham Apologizes After Lost Brand Sponsorships for Insulting Pakistanis

Fyza Ali, 29, who is British Born and based in Dubai, shares the Instagram account SoniaxFyza with her 26-year-old sister Sonia Ali, has made a name for herself online in part due to her resemblance to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

In addition to sharing beauty content, the account — which boasts more than 1.3 million followers — documents her and Sonia’s glamorous lifestyle, such as their designer outfits and beach vacations.

During the rant, she made a graphic remark about bestiality, claimed that Pakistan has a worthless currency and made an offensive reference to female genitalia, as well as using the P-word.

Followers took to Twitter and TikTok to share their fury, but the influencer has refused to apologise, stating on the Instagram account she shares with her sister Sonia that the backlash stems from ‘a lot of girls from the UK who are very jealous and angry’.

Since then, the sister duo have also lost brand sponsorships, which they rely on financially.

In the video, Fyza can be heard saying: ‘Instead of being in England, go back to where you’re f****** from, where they f*** donkeys for a living, have no f****** money, a s*** a** f****** currency and no one gives a f*** about them.’

Fyza added: ‘I’ll come to you because you’re too p**** and headbutt you back to your mum’s masala f****** vagina and try getting cheeky with me then cos b****, you’re mad.

‘I’m pretty, I’m

hot, I live in an Arab country and I could f****** probably take your dad – he can be my f****** slave.’

During the backlash, Fyza posted on their joint Instagram story an ‘unapologetic’ explanation about the situation.

She wrote: ‘Just because I am a social media influencer does not mean I don’t have the same rights as anyone else to defend myself.’

She continued: ‘I’m tired of ugly women playing the victim when they show one side.

‘I won’t apologise for defending myself in anger because I simply had enough, and stop trying to claim my sister and I, we have nothing to do with your community or your people no matter how much you want to force it or convince us or yourselves or even people we know because we simply don’t care.’

Now, Fyza is explaining her actions further. In a new Instagram video, she claimed that her intense reaction was due in part to the recent death of her mother. She had taken some time off social media to reflect, and upon her return, is now “admitting 100% to my mistakes.”

“What I said, what she said to me could have been said by any nationality, but I attacked her simply because of anger,” Fyza explained. “That is weak and no excuse for racism. As a human being I’m admitting to my mistakes, I was racist towards this girl. I’m sorry, to her, her family that’s been affected her friends, people who love her, and also the people that I affected who supported me.”