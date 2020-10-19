Mohammed Usman Mirza was fatally stabbed in Fullwell Avenue, Ilford on Tuesday, November 19.

Further Men Charged After Usman Mirza Stabbed to Death in Brawl in London

Three men – two in balaclavas – were seen running from the burning Audi A3, parked near garages. A fight erupted in the street followed by screams before a second car drove away.

Five men [C-G] were arrested on 9 October and a further man [H] on 12 October by detectives investigating the murder of Mohammed Mirza.

All six have now been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Mohammed Usman Mirza in November 2019.

Having appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court, all were remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 15

October.

The men charged are:

[C] Hassan Riaz, 22 (04.09.98), of Hampton Road, Ilford;

[D] London Beqa, 20 (20.08.00), of Windsor Road, Ilford;

[E] Ihsanullah Aman, 20 (23.01.00), of Mortlake Road, Ilford;

[F] Moeez Bangash, 24 (11.06.96), of Gaysham Avenue, Ilford;

[G] Tyler Moore, 19 (20.05.01), of Lawson Close, Ilford; and

[H] Jonathan Mokengo, 23 (23.01.97), of St Francis Way, Ilford.

Mohammed was found with stab injuries by officers called to Fullwell Avenue, at 22:20hrs on 19 November 2019. He died at the scene.

Two previous charges have been brought in connection with the investigation, which is led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A 16-year-old boy [B] charged with murder and a 21-year-old man [A] charged with murder and possession of a knife are both currently on remand awaiting trial.