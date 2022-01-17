Further 5 Colleges Closed In Islamabad After Students Test Positive

Five more colleges were shut in Islamabad on Monday after they reported cases of the Covid-19 pandemic among students.

According to details, Model College for Girls Shakrial, Model College for Girls F-7/4, Model College for Boys G-10/4, and Model College for Girls G-6/1 reported three cases each. Model College for Girls F/6 also reported infections.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia wrote a letter to the Islamabad deputy commissioner seeking closure of these educational institutions till further

orders. The letter called for conducting tests of close contacts of the affected students.

Separately, the DHO tweeted “Our office is overwhelmingly busy with the number of cases being reported. We are responding to the line listed positive cases. In case you have symptoms please Isolate.”

He said 443 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the federal capital when 3,843 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, showing the positivity rate of 10.75 per cent.