FUNERAL prayers have been held for two men who were tragically killed after a car crashed into a lamppost before bursting into flames.

Funeral Prayer Offered For Luqman and Yasin Killed in Hagley Road Crash

Mohammed Luqman Ashraf, aged 28, and Mohammed Yasin, aged 24, both from Worcester, died after the crash on January 11.

Family and friends joined in the Janaaza – the Islamic funeral prayer – that was held at Worcester Central Mosque Jamia Ghousia Central Mosque, in Tallow Hill on Friday afternoon (January 28).

The Toyota Yaris they were travelling in collided with a lamppost on Hagley Road near Bearwood on January 11.

Mohammed Luqman Ashraf, aged 28,

and Mohammed Yasin, 24, were killed instantly in the crash just before 10pm. A third man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Luqman, a former pupil of Bishop Perowne High School, worked at Hillside Pizza in Malvern for several years before his death.

A colleague at the takeaway said: “Luqman had worked for Hillside for many years and was known and loved by many of the customers in the Malvern district.

“He was hard-working, professional and always brought light to everyone around him.

“Our thoughts are with his family, his many friends and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

“Sleep well, my brother. It was an honour to work with you.”