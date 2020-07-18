Funeral prayer of Chaudry Nadeem Hussain Roopyal owner of Roopyal Marriage Hall in Chakswari is announced today on Saturday 18th of July at 6:00 PM.

Funeral Prayer of Ch Nadeem Hussain Roopyal Announced Today in Chakswari





Funeral prayer will be offered at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Girls Degree College, Kotli Road in Chakswari.



Nadeem Hussain Roopyal sadly passed away in a tragic incident happened last day on Friday when Roopyal Marriage Hall building collapsed and he was trapped under the rubble.



Nadeem Hussain Roopyal remained in contact via his phone from under debris but few hours later the connection was lost.



At night time dead body of Nadeem Hussain Roopyal was recovered from the building rubble.

Rescue teams found the dead body of Nadeem Hussain Roopyal from a pillar of the building under the basement.

Nadeem Hussain Roopyal was well know personality

in Chakswari and Mirpur, he was the right hand of former Prime Minister Ch Abdul Majeed.Former Prime Minister Ch Abdul Majeed also arrived on the incident spot and remained there inside his vehicle for several hours.He also visited the Hospital and inquired about the heath of injured persons from Hospital management.

Former AJK Premier is left devastated after this incident and said Nadeem was more than a son, more than a friend, he was one the most important person in Ch Abdul Majeed’s political as well as individual life.

Residents of Chakswari are sad on the tragic death of Nadeem Hussain Roopyal.

Nadeem Hussain was one of the most loyal, honest and hardworking individual. His contribution for the people of Chakswari cannot forgotten, May Allah bless him with a high rank in Jannah.

May Allah rest his soul in peace and give family members Sabar to bear this tragic loss.