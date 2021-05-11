Janaza and burial of Mohammed Shah Subhani was offered this Week in May. He went missing on the 7th of May 2019 and 8 months later, the remains of his body were found.

Funeral Of Shah Subhani Went Missing in May 2019, Body Found in Jan 2020

Mohammed Shah Subhani, 27, was reported missing after failing to return home in Hounslow, west London, on 7 May. He is thought to have had thousands of pounds on him when he disappeared.

The father of one’s remains were found near Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire, about 15 miles from his home.

Seven men and one woman have been arrested in connection with the death of Mr Subhani, who was known as Shah.

Mr Subhani’s grieving family visited the site today to lay flowers, pray and pay tribute to the “loving and caring young man”.

His baby daughter, who was born after he disappeared, also attended.

Speaking for the first time in public the family asked anyone with information about a key vehicle to come forward.

A black BMW X5 which had been stolen from Farnborough, Hampshire on cloned plates of YC67 MFY was seen loitering near the forest around the time Mr Subhani disappeared.

His older sister Quirat said: “What happened to Shah, no one deserves – the only thing we look forward to in our lives now is justice for him.

“For this reason, we beg you all to go back and try remember if there was anything suspicious you saw around Hedgerley Lane or Hounslow around 7 May last year.

“Was there something that you thought looked odd? Did you hear something? Did you find yourself questioning some activities taking place?”

She added: “It is now up

to you all to help us unveil the faces of the monsters who did this and get them behind bars forever.”

Paying tribute to her brother, she recalled the moment that the family was forced to hear the devastating confirmation that the human remains found did belong to Shah.

“When this heartbreaking news was delivered, we felt as if someone had pulled the ground beneath us and we had been swallowed whole.

“We had waited in hope and prayed that one day, against all odds, Shah will walk through the door and all this would be over. Never did we think Shah would be discovered seven months later, just 15 miles away from home.”

She said it was “beyond our imagination” that something so horrific could have happened to “our loving Shah”.

Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh, from Specialist Crime, who is leading the investigation, praised the family for speaking publicly to help the investigation, days after what would have been the victim’s 28th birthday.

“I believe that Shah’s discovery is something that his killer(s) were confident would never happen. However, whilst this was the worst possible news for his loved ones, I believe it presents potential opportunities for our ongoing investigation,” he said.

“I think that this area is only familiar to a small group of people. It is fairly isolated and you would probably have to know it existed, as opposed to it being stumbled across. It is not visible to a passing motorist.

“As I mentioned previously, the wooded area had evidence of spent shotgun cartridges, these are not connected to Shah’s death, but I am keen to speak to people who use this area for such recreational activities, particularly if they were here in early May last year.