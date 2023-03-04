The full moon will align exactly over the Holy Ka’aba on Saturday night (tonight), as per Arab media reports.

Full Moon Aligns Directly Above Khana Ka’aba Tonight

This remarkable celestial event will take place at 10:43 p.m. local time (12:43 a.m. Pakistani time) and will allow the local citizens to see the full moon precisely above Grand Mosque with the naked eye.

According to Majid Abu Zahira, the chairman of the Saudi Astronomer Society, this amazing sight will be viewable for the first time in 2023, when the moon will be directly over the Ka’aba Sharif at 10:43 p.m., at an angle of 89.5 degrees. During this

event, the moon’s disc will be fully alight at 93 percent.

Abu Zahira further stated that if the moon is above the Kaaba Sharif, people from around the world, especially Arab countries, will be able to ascertain the position of the Qibla, which is the direction Muslims turn to while praying.

This will be especially useful for stargazers, who will be able to use the moon as a reference to Makkah with the same precision as smartphone apps.

This exceptional astronomical event is not only a breathtaking sight but also a great chance for people to learn about the direction of the Qibla through the position of the Moon.