Full Inquiry of Saddique Hussain, Manger of Ghamkol Sharif Mosque in Birmingham

UK watchdog the Charity Commission has launched an inquiry into a mosque after a Facebook post by its manager appeared to praise the Taliban.

It comes two years after the Charity Commission issued the trustees with regulatory advice to take action on its social media policy, which the watchdog says has not happened.

The post by Saddique Hussain, who manages the charity that runs Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif in Birmingham, was made in August following the fall of Kabul.

The Charity Commission launched an investigation after receiving complaints from members of the public and Birmingham City Council’s safeguarding officer.

The social media post, made on August 20, appeared to praise the Taliban’s leaders in prayer, commenting on the “beautiful and civilised” way that officials armed with guns were reciting from the Quran.

It led to concerns from some worshippers who reported it to the police and the council.

Following a visit by the police, Mr Hussain removed the post and made a public apology.

He denied supporting or promoting the Taliban and said his comments were about the way the prayers were being recited.

The Charity Commission began examining the incident in November and has taken the step to open a statutory inquiry.

“The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Dar ul Uloom Islamia Rizwia (Bralawai) over concerns about its administration and management,” it said.

“These concerns include, but are not limited to, the trustees’ failure to ensure

that policies and procedures relating to safeguarding have been implemented, and the conduct of some trustees and staff members on social media.”

The regulator had previously engaged with the charity in 2019 and found that safeguarding policies and procedures were not in place.

The charity’s trustees were then issued with regulatory advice and gave assurances to the Commission that the educational centre would be closed and would not re-open until required improvements had been made, including adequate trustee training and approved safeguarding policies and procedures developed by an independent professional advisor.

“In November, the Commission carried out a compliance visit to the charity’s premises following regulatory concerns in relation to the social media activity of some of the charity’s trustees and staff,” it said.

“These posts resulted in the charity receiving negative media attention and complaints being raised directly with the Commission.

“As part of the compliance visit the Commission established that the educational centre had re-opened without adhering to the charity’s policies and procedures.

“The re-opening had also taken place despite there being incomplete disclosure and barring service checks in place for those engaged in regulated activity.

“The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.”

The inquiry will examine the trustees’ failure to ensure the charity’s policies and procedures relating to safeguarding were complied with. It will also examine the conduct of trustees and senior management on social media, and general governance concerns, including financial controls, the making and recording of key decisions and securing proper application of charitable funds.