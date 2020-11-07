A fugitive wanted over the infamous murder of a female police officer during a bungled armed robbery will appear in Pakistan court next week for an extradition hearing.

‘Fugitive’ Ditta Khan will appear in Pakistan Court for Extradition to UK

PC Sharon Beshenivsky, 38, was gunned down and killed during a raid at a travel agent in Bradford, West Yorkshire, on November 18, 2005.

Six men were jailed in connection with her murder but alleged ringleader Piran Ditta Khan fled and went on-the-run in Pakistan before being arrested in January.

Khan, now 71 and in custody since his arrest, is expected to fight his extradition during a court appearance in the Pakistan capital Islamabad on Monday (Nov 9).

Earlier the Supreme Court (SC) sought details regarding Islamabad’s extradition treaties with the United States and the United Kingdom.

The details were sought in the case of Talha Haroon, one of the three men accused of plotting attacks to be carried out in New York City.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, heard the case.

The court restrained the extradition of the accused to the US till further orders and summoned the attorney general and relevant officials of the foreign ministry along with the record.

During the proceedings, the court also inquired into the number of people extradited by Pakistan from the US and the UK and the number of people extradited from Pakistan.

Justice Qazi Amin asked, “If there is no agreement between Pakistan and the US, how can extradition take place between the two countries? By the way, the US takes away whomever it wants without any agreement.”

UK has not entered into extradition treaties with most of the Commonwealth countries, except India.

According to the “Hindustan Times,” India had made several extradition requests since a treaty with the United Kingdom was signed in 1992, but

till now only one had succeeded.

A comparative study in this context shows that Russian constitution prohibits extradition. For example, it had refused to hand over its citizen Andrei Lugovoi to United Kingdom. The man was wanted for the poisoning of dissident Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006.

Germany also has a very strong constitutional law in this regard. If the German Constitutional Court feels the request is not proportionate – perhaps for being a minor offence – it can block the extradition.

The Netherlands usually seeks to request that any of its nationals accused of crimes committed abroad is tried or made to serve a sentence on its soil.

Contrary to Pakistan which did hand over killers of a British teenager in 2004, the United Kingdom has probably never made these special “ad hoc” extradition arrangements to hand over any accused to the Pakistani authorities. History of UK managing to extradite killers of its citizen from Pakistan:

A former British legislator and the nominated Punjab Governor, Ch Muhammad Sarwar, had once used his connections in Pakistan to secure extradition to Britain of the killers of 15-year-old Kriss Donald, who was murdered in Glasgow in March 2004. This was the first ever conviction for racially-motivated murder in Scotland.

Teenager Donald’s murderers (Daanish Zahid, Imran Shahid, Zeeshan Shahid, Faisal Mushtaq and Zahid Muhammad) had fled to Pakistan, but despite absence of an extradition treaty, Ch Sarwar had lobbied to convince then Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf to have the culprits sent back to the UK to stand trial.

Research shows that Britain can still refuse extradition requests despite having signed extradition treaties in line with its Extradition Act of 2003, which is an Act of the Parliament of the United Kingdom which regulates extradition requests by and to the United Kingdom. This Act had come into force on January 1, 2004.