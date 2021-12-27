Friend Confess Killing British Girl Mahira Zulfiqar For Blackmailing Him

One of the prime suspects in police custody in British-Pakistani girl Mahira Zulfiqar murder case has reportedly confessed to killing the victim.

The development came forth the day the investigation of the case was transferred to CIA Model Town from CIA Cantonment.

The news also came a day after Punjab IGP Inam Ghani reprimanded the command of Lahore police over their failures finding clues in the murder of the victim even after three weeks.

He had summoned Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, DIG Investigations and other officers to bring him record and give a briefing about the development in investigations.

Ghani’s step was in a reaction as the father of Mahira had lashed out at police inaction in the case and questioned the capacity of Punjab Police frustrated over the failure of a breakthrough in the case. He had also accused the police of being politically influenced.

Zahir Jadoon told police that he had

a relationship with the victim for over two years. However, he had developed differences with her in the last few months.

Reportedly, the victim had videos of the suspect and had also been blackmailing him. On the night of the incident, they had a dispute after which he murdered her and fled to Islamabad. As per Jadoon’s statement, a female friend of the victim was also aware of the murder.

He continued that Mahira had left her parents in England two years back for an internship in Dubai.

A senior officer shared the details with media on condition of anonymity as police top brass was to present the suspect and evidence in a press conference.

Mahira was found dead in her bedroom in a house she had rented with her friend Iqra Hamdani. She had received two bullet injuries. Her post-mortem report revealed that she was brutally tortured before being murdered.

Uncle of the victim had nominated her three friends Iqra Hamdani, Zahir Jadoon and Saad Amir Butt in the case.