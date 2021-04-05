A fraudster has been jailed after helping speeding drivers avoid prosecution by falsifying police documents.

Fraudster, 46, and Wife Sentenced For Fake Docs to Help Speeding Drivers in London

Hamid Alhendi, 46, from Barnet, received a total of five years’ imprisonment for one count of perverting the course of justice and five counts of fraud at Harrow Crown Court.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Roads and Transport Policing Command [RTPC], in partnership with Transport for London, brought an end to the illegal operation after a raid on Alhendi’s home and business.

For a fee, Alhendi offered a service to help those caught by traffic cameras to evade prosecution and avoid fines and penalty points on their driving licence.

The 46-year-old falsified the Notices of Prosecution letters which are sent

out to the owners of vehicles caught speeding and must be returned with the offending drivers’ details.

Offenders were usually local to Alhendi, who was working with an associate the Met have refused to name, and were aware of the service through word-of-mouth.

The pair also used their scheme to avoid prosecution for driving offences they had committed themselves and on one occasion this involved Alhendi’s wife, Egle Slizauskaite.

By the end of the investigation, police had identified at least 293 instances where Notices for Prosecution had been falsified.

Additionally, Alhendi used multiple false identities to fraudulently open accounts with banks, building societies and other service providers as part of the scams.

Alhendi’s wife, Egle Slizauskaite, 38, of the same address, received seven months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with three months electronic monitoring for perverting the course of justice.