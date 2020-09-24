France First EU Country Banned Face Veil, Now Fines €150 for Not Covering Face

France is now mandating masks for all citizens in certain public areas due to current crisis. But that doesn’t change the country’s controversial ban on Islamic face coverings.

Face Masks Are Now Compulsory But The ‘Burqa Ban’ Remains in Place in France

The French government confirmed that its years-long ban on wearing burqas, niqabs and other full-face coverings in public will remain in place, even as face masks become mandatory on Monday May 10.

While French citizens nationwide will be covering their faces, women who do so with Islamic garb are still subject to punishment. People are required to wear masks in high schools and on public transportation — or risk being fined. Shopkeepers also have the right to ask customers to wear masks or to leave.

But many Muslims, religious freedom advocates and scholars see a great deal of irony in a society that has made such a virtue of uncovered faces suddenly requiring faces to be covered.

“If you are Muslim and you hide your face for religious reasons, you are liable to a fine and a citizenship course where you will be taught what it is to be ‘a good citizen,’ ” said a Muslim woman, a fellow at the Political Science Institute of Aix-en-Provence. “But if you are a non-Muslim citizen, you are encouraged and forced as a ‘good citizen’ to adopt ‘barrier gestures’ to protect the

national community.”

Rights groups have slammed the French government for what they claim is a discrepancy. “Can the Islamophobia be any more transparent?” Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth said on Twitter. “The French government mandates masks but still bans the burqua.”

France’s Interior Minister confirmed to The Washington Post that the burqa and niqab bans remain, and women who wear those coverings in public will be “punished with the fine provided for second-class infractions.”

Given that the 2010 law permits face coverings for health reasons and other exemptions, “wearing a mask intended to prevent any risk by current crisis does not constitute a criminal offense,” the ministry said.

Violations of the ban can lead to a fine of up to €150 and taking a required class in French citizenship education. The ban does include an exemption for face coverings used for health reasons, and the ministry said wearing masks to prevent current crisis contagion will not be a criminal offense.

France, the originator of the burqa ban, was the first European country to ban the burqa in 2010 and then further impose restrictions on hijabs in schools and many other spaces in public. Since 1st April 2011, it was illegal to wear a face veil or other masks in public places.

Under state-mandated, France led the way for many countries within Europe including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, and the Netherlands to impose restrictions on Muslim women and how they dress.