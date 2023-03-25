In another proud moment for Pakistan as Fouzia Younis etched her name in history books by being the first British Muslim woman to head a British diplomatic mission.

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head UK diplomatic mission

As of now, the diplomat is currently in the Pakistani capital and is set to leave for Canada to start her new role.

She announced the development on Twitter, calling it privileged to be appointed as Majesty’s British Consul General to Toronto. Fouzia Younis cheered the special moment, saying it is the first time that a British Muslim woman has been appointed as Head of a UK diplomatic post.

The high achiever even paid tribute to her father, recalling the days when his father used to drop her at the coach station at 4 am for

her work interviews. She further mentioned her late mother, who stands with her while going to university and would walk her home through the dark streets in the UK.

The young diplomat holds vast experience in building international ties in the Middle East and South Asia and is an expert in developing multicultural and diverse teams.

Three years back, Fouzia made headlines when she landed the role of director of communications at the British High Commission in the Pakistani capital, being the first diplomat from a South Asian nation to have been appointed in this role.

In her career, the diplomat earlier co-chaired the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Race Network leading a global network of over 300 employees. She even leads British strategic efforts across the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

She also worked on the Royal Visit and managed English cricket and several other endeavors.