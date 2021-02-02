Four TikTokers Including Muskan Shaikh & Amir Khan Shot Dead In Pakistan

Four TikTokers including Muskan Shaikh and Amir Khan were shot dead in Karachi’s Garden area near Anklesaria Hospital.

According to the police, the tiktokers were going in a car when unidentified opened fire at them killing Muskan and Amir on the spot, whereas, their two friends Saddam Hussain and Syed Rehan Shah were severely injured, however, they took their last while being taken to the hospital.

Sarfaraz Nawaz, SP City told the media that the case appeared to be of a personal enmity as they were chased and killed by the gunmen.

“The lady and two men were TikTok stars.”

“The police could not confirm the number of attackers because there were no witnesses. The investigations are underway to ascertain the facts,” he said.

The SP further told the media that the police is trying to obtain CCTV footage from

the nearby cameras, and 9 bullet shells of 9mm pistol were recovered from the crime scene.

As per the police sources, the four of the deceased were TikTokers. They went to Saddam’s house to shoot a TikTok video and left in the wee hours on Tuesday before they were killed.

The sources further revealed that Amir had once attacked before by Muskan’s friend, identified as Rehman aka Shahji, five months ago.

The police sources claim that there were cases filed against Rehan and Saddam at different police stations.

Moreover, TikTok star Muskan was a divorced woman and a single parent of a son. Both, Rehman and Muskan, were residents of Karachi’s Landhi area.

Saddam lived in Gulshan-e-Ghazi, while Amir was from Baldia Nayaabad, and Rehan belonged to Rashidabad.

According to their post-mortem report conducted at Karachi’s Civil Hospital, Amir was shot in the chest and head, Muskan near her chest, and Saddam was shot in the stomach and neck.