Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a teenager who was stabbed during a street fight.

Mujahid Hussain son of Ghazanfar Qayuum, Cliffs Road, Bradford, BD3 | Tekrian, in Pakistan, was killed during a street fight in Bradford.

Police were called to Duckworth Lane in Bradford at midnight on Thursday where large groups of men were fighting and damage had been caused to cars.

Muhammed Mujahid Hussain, 19, from the city, was taken to Bradford Royal Infirmary with a single stab wound but later died.

The men, aged 18 and 20, are being questioned, West Yorkshire Police said.

Two other men, aged 17 and 20, who were previously arrested for violent disorder remain in custody.

Police were called at 11.58pm on Thursday, 22 April, to reports of an ongoing fight on Duckworth Lane. A large group of males gathered at the scene

who were fighting and damage was caused to a number of cars in the area.

Just after midnight (23 April), Muhammed Mujahid Hussain attended Bradford Royal Infirmary with injuries consistent with a stabbing. He died a short time later in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are aware there is phone footage being shared of the fight on Duckworth Lane and would urge anyone who was in the area or with information that could assist our investigation to please come forward.

“A young man has lost his life and we would urge the community to work with us to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”

Information can be given to the police by calling 101 or you can send footage or information directly to the investigation team anonymously using our Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/13XM020121B26-PO1

If anyone doesn’t want to speak to the police directly then information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.