Four unidentified men on Friday attempted to barge into the office of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son, Hassan Nawaz, in London “with an intention of attacking” him, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said.

Four masked men ‘attempt to attack’ Nawaz Sharif in London

The four men were stopped at the entrance and were questioned about the purpose of their visit to which they claimed they wanted to meet the PML-N leader.

According to reports, three of the men were wearing masks and hoodies to conceal their identity while the fourth man was wearing a suit and was without a mask. The men forced themselves inside but then fled the site when police were called.

The PML-N claimed the alleged assailants tried breaking into Hassan Nawaz’s office with the intention of attacking Nawaz Sharif who was present at the time of the incident.

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz condemned the incident said the same elements who jeopardised his life have made an attempt to attack him once again. “May

God save everyone from such petty and cowardly enemies,” he said.

“Resorting to gross CRIMINALITY in the face of political frustration and defeat. Peoples voice will not be silenced by low-life, 3rd rate criminals, she wrote on Twitter, adding that Nawaz Sharif will not be silenced.

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that the forcible entry is reprehensible and worrisome.

“They seemed to be armed and clearly had a sinister design but, thankfully, could not succeed,” he said, adding that London police must investigate the incident.

“Thank God that Nawaz Sharif safely escaped the deliberate attack,” he said, adding that it is a matter of great concern that armed, masked assailants entered Nawaz Sharif’s office with the intention of attacking him.

He said those involved should be severely punished according to the law. He added that PML-N London members have also been directed to conduct a full investigation into the matter.

The Metropolitan Police said that a criminal case has been registered and they are looking into the complaint.