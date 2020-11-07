An anti-Trump protester has been arrested and charged in New York City after spitting in a police officer’s face as demonstrators gathered in cities across the country with the outcome of the presidential election still uncertain.

Foul-Mouthed Woman Arrested For Spitting in Police Officer’s Face

Devina Singh, 24, was among the 57 people arrested in New York City on Wednesday night after she was filmed in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood screaming ‘f**k you fascist’ at an NYPD officer before spitting in his face.

Footage of her spitting at the officer, which went viral on Twitter, was immediately condemned by the NYPD and police unions.

NYPD detectives union the Detectives’ Endowment Association added: ‘This despicable behavior won’t be tolerated! This after setting fires & destroying

property. We know law abiding NYers don’t want their cops treated like this. Now we need every elected official to publicly condemn it.’

After spitting at the officer, Singh was thrown to the ground and arrested.

Singh, who is originally from Schwenksville, Pennsylvania but believed to live in New York, was charged with obstruction of governmental administration and harassment.

Officers said Singh has previous arrests for unlawful assembly and resisting arrest during recent protests in New York City.

She was arrested for unlawful assembly during a protest in Downtown Brooklyn on October 27. Singh was also arrested for resisting arrest and obstruction on September 18 during protests in Manhattan.

Following Wednesday’s arrest, Singh deleted her social media accounts where she has been an advocate for the BLM movement and often criticized the NYPD.