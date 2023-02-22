Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has asked masses to be prepared for spiralling inflation.

Former PM Imran Khan blasts PM Shehbaz Sharif

Addressing the nation via video link, he lambasted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying the latter was preparing the nation for more inflation.

The deposed premier reminded PM Shehbaz of his speeches during the PTI’s tenure, adding if enemies would not be dealt with the way the coalition government did in the past 10 months.

Recalling his ouster, Mr Khan said, “Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari had toppled the PTI’s government by joining hands with the foreign powers.”

Comparing his tenure with the current regime, Mr Khan said, “Today the country is witnessing inflation three times greater than during the PTI’s tenure.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that inflation will further increase after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan agreement.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the federal government imposed new taxes on big companies in the mini-budget and protected the common man from bearing the financial burden.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is the first person to have courted arrest as part of party’s “Jail Bharo” movement [court arrest drive].

As hundreds of PTI activists began their journey toward Mall Road, several roads witnessed a traffic jam and the party supporters seemed enthusiastic. The party leaders announced that they had made the event a momentous occasion.

A key meeting was held by the governing body of the PTI’s Central Punjab wing to finalise the strategy for the movement that would start from the provincial capital and later would be extended to other parts of the country. Peshawar will witness the launch of movement on Feb 23 while it will start in Multan on Feb 25, Gujranwala on Feb 26, Sargodha on Feb 27 and Sahiwal on Feb 28. It will hit Faisalabad city on March 1.

The social media handles of the party are busy in motivating the supporters for the drive as messages from party leaders are being shared from time to time. Mr Khan, in a video message a day earlier, urged the supporters to fill up the prisons and break the idols of fears.