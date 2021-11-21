The former chief justice of Pakistan, Justice (retired) Saqib Nisar has denied the authenticity of the his leaked audio clip in which he purportedly passed instructions to sentence former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and her daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Former Pakistan Top Judge Terms His Leaked Audio Clip ‘Fake’ Regarding Nawaz Sharif

In a viral audio clip, Recently, a man could be heard saying that in order to make space for Imran Khan in politics, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz would have to be punished.

He also said that”even though there are no cases against Maryam Nawaz, she would still have to be punished.”

Former CJP Saqib Nisar’s reaction

comes after a Pakistani journalist claimed in a story published in a Fact Focus that Nisar, as the top judge of the country, had instructed his sub-ordinates to sentence the former premier and his daughter Maryam at the behest of “institutions” in 2018.

Earlier Justice Shamim in the Nov 16 affidavit had claimed that former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar had asked an IHC judge to delay grant of bail to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Chaudhry Mohammad Akram, a former vice president of the Islamabad Bar Association, in his petition cited Rana Shamim and the secretaries of law and justice and interior as respondents.

IHC Justice Tariq Meh­mood Jahangiri will take up the petition on Monday (tomorrow).