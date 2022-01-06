Bollywood Diva, Sushmita Sen, appears to be a fan of Danyal Zafar from across the border.

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen Claims Fan of Danyal Zafar of Pakistan

Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor, has been listening to Danyal Zafar’s popular hit ‘Udd Chaliye’ on repeat, according to the celebrity.

The pageant winner used the photo and video sharing site Instagram earlier this week to share a clip from a drive she had with her younger daughter, Alisah, on the first Sunday

of the year.

Sen shared a clip on her official account with 6.1 million followers, that featured the diva unwinding on Danyal Zafar’s popular track ‘Udd Chaliye’ while enjoying the open skies and breeze of Mumbai with her younger one on a car’s sunroof.

Sushmita thanked a friend of her in the caption for introducing them to the track by Pakistani singer, as she wrote, “ Thank you @rohit_bhatkar for introducing us to this song!!! #itsavibe”.

“#aboutlastnight The dancing lights, #sealink looked so festive & beautiful!!!The breeze, the drive, the open skies & Alisah’s favourite song on repeat!!!”, she added further.