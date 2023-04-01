Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, has joined her husband in challenging the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) investigation into the Toshakhana case, which involves allegations of irregularities in the issuance of luxury vehicles to several public office holders.

Former First Lady joins husband Imran Khan in Challenging Toshakhana Case

NAB on March 20 had summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to appear before its investigation team on March 21 in connection with Toshakhana case, which was said to be second call-up notice by NAB for the former prime minister who opted to ignore the first one.

Bushra Bibi filed an application with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday, challenging the NAB’s notices to her in

the case. She prayed the court to prevent the NAB from converting the case inquiry into a full-fledged investigation, and to refrain from taking any disciplinary action against her.

Imran Khan had previously filed a similar petition in the IHC, challenging the NAB’s investigation into the case. In his plea, Khan had claimed that he had not misused his authority to purchase gifts at throw-away prices and selling the same items.

The NAB had initiated an inquiry into the Toshakhana case last year, and had issued notices to several individuals, including Khan and Bushra Bibi, seeking their explanation in the matter.

It is also pertinent to mention here that the Toshakhana case has been a source of controversy, with current rulers accusing the former government of misusing their authorities.