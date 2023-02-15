A former Bollywood star who turned her back on the celebrity lifestyle is to visit Lancashire later this month.

Former Bollywood Star Sana Khan Turned Inspirational Speaker, will Visit Blackburn

Sana Khan will be the guest speaker at a women’s only event organised by the Masjid al-Momineen at Ewood Park, the home of Blackburn Rovers on Saturday February 25.

A large number of VIP tickets for the event have already been sold and organisers said they are hoping the unique story of Sana will help to inspire guests at the event.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Sana has acted in 14 films across five languages and was a popular contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 6 in 2012. In 2020, she said she was quitting the entertainment industry to focus on ‘serving humanity’.

The 34-year-old who has 5.5 million followers on Instagram will share her journey

‘from Bollywood actress to a motivational speaker and entrepreneur’ at the event.

A spokesperson for the Masjid al-Momineen said: “The management team of Masjid al-Momineen is thrilled to host this event and is looking forward to welcoming people from across the region.

“The team believes that this event will be an amazing opportunity for women to come together, connect with each other, and be inspired by the message of hope and empowerment that Sana Khan will bring.

“The event will include a special meal, and there will be plenty of opportunities for attendees to interact with Sana Khan.

“We are hoping the event will provide a safe and welcoming environment for all women to come together and connect with one another. The goal of the event is to provide a space for women to come together and be inspired, to learn from one another, and to grow in their personal and spiritual lives.”