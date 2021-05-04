A forensic report into the mysterious murder of a Pakistani-origin British woman Mahira Zulfiqar who was found killed at her residence in Lahore has been completed.

Forensic Report of British-Pakistani Woman Killed By Two Visa Seekers in Pakistan

The initial post-mortem report revealed that the woman had two bullet wounds in the body, with one in her neck and the other in the shoulder. Besides the bullet wounds, the body also bore torture marks on hands and legs.

The report found that the victim died owing to a bullet wound in her neck.

A relative of Mahira Zulfiqar said that she was a British citizen and her parents, who live

abroad, would reach Pakistan tomorrow.

Two friends of Mahira, Zahir Jadoon and Saad Ameer Butt, wanted to marry her but she refused to tie the knot with both of them due to which she feared for her life and with in next few days she was shot dead.

She was shot dead on Monday (May 3) morning when some people forced their way into her house, and shot her dead.

The police while commenting on the matter said that they had arrested a roommate of the woman identified as Iqra besides also nominating two of the victim’s friends, Zahir Jadoon and Saad Amir, in the case.

The police have yet to arrest the suspects nominated in the murder FIR.