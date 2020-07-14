Foreigners Jailed over 1 year, BANNED from Britain Under New Immigration Rules

FOREIGN criminals jailed for over a year will be barred from Britain under tough new immigration rules.

Home Secretary Priti Patel announced the beefed-up measures for Border Force and immigration officials today, which will come in from January 2021.

In a new 130-page document, the Government revealed even criminals not sentenced to 12 months face being booted out of Britain.

It said: “Those already in the UK who are sentenced to 12 months or more in prison must be considered for deportation.

“Where the 12-month criminality deportation threshold is not met, a foreign criminal will still be considered for deportation where it is conducive to the public good, including where they have serious or persistent criminality.”

This includes persistent offenders such as pickpockets and burglars.

Those seeking entry to the UK can be refused where they have:

a conviction with a custodial sentence length of at least 12 months;

committed an offence which caused serious harm;

are a persistent offender who shows a particular disregard for the law

their character, conduct or associations means their presence is not conducive to the public good

The new rules also mean that criminals who are already in prison could be eligible to be deported too, rather than just those trying to come in.

The document also warns those coming here they will have to

follow the rules or face the consequences.

It says: “Migrants are expected to observe the conditions of their permitted stay and not to remain beyond the period of their lawful status.

“Those who breach our immigration laws and rules place themselves at risk of exploitation by unscrupulous bodies such as organised crime groups and rogue employers and landlords.”

The change means criminals from the European Union are treated the same as currently happens to those from non-EU countries.

Speaking today, the Prime Minister insisted it was not a blanket ban on people coming to Britain.

He said: “Of course we are going to be taking back control, and we are controlling our immigration system, but we are not going to be simply slamming the gates and stopping people coming into our country.

“We are going to have a humane and sensible system.”

Under the present rules, convicted former lags from the bloc can only be excluded on a case-by-case basis.

Border Force and Immigration officials will be able to block the entry of those migrants found guilty of serious crimes in a migration crackdown.

The new immigration system is designed to cut the number of low-skilled migrants entering Britain from the beginning of next year.

But it aims to make it easier for higher-skilled workers to get UK visas.

People who want to live and work here will need to gain 70 points to be eligible to apply for a visa.