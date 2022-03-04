An Arab foreigner has been sentenced to eight months in prison for harassing a female employee in the Saudi city of Mecca.

Foreigner jailed 8 months for harassing employee in Saudi Arabia

According to Arab media, the woman took the oath of office before the court and also presented a woman as a witness, after which the court gave its verdict.

The woman’s lawyer said that under Saudi law if convicted of molesting a woman, she could face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 100,000 riyals.

According to the Islamic Penal Code, the accused woman has to produce two witnesses, but the woman was able to produce only one witness, after which the court ruled that the foreigner was guilty.

He said that the court, considering the evidence, had contented

the foreigner with eight months imprisonment.

According to Arab media, the woman took the oath of office before the court and also presented a woman as a witness, after which the court gave its verdict.

