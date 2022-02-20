Former Indian actress Zaira Wasim took to social media to share a lengthy post criticising the ban on hijab in Karnataka schools, mentioning that it was injustice.

Forcing Women to Chose b/w Hijab and Education Is Injustice: Ex Indian Actress Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim has voiced her opinions on the hijab issue and said she ‘resisted’ the entire system of women being harassed for carrying out a religious commitment. The row began when six female Muslim students were barred from entering their college wearing hijab. They began a protest against the college authorities, which snowballed into a statewide issue across Karnataka.

In her post, Zaira wrote that wearing a hijab isn’t a choice, but an obligation in Islam. She said that she wears the hijab with ‘gratitude’ and humility. “I, as a woman who wears the hijab, with gratitude and humility, resent and resist this entire system where women are being stopped and harassed for merely

carrying out a religious commitment.”

She added that systems that force Muslim women to choose between hijab and education, are unjust. “Stacking this bias against Muslim women and setting up systems where they should have to decide between education and hijab or to give up either is an absolute injustice. You’re attempting to compel them to make a very specific choice that feeds your agenda and then criticising them while they’re imprisoned in what you’ve constructed.”

Zaira further wrote that this issue was taking place under the facade of empowerment. “On top of all this, building a façade that all this is being done in the name of empowerment is even worse when it is quite exactly the opposite of that. Sad.”

Zaira Wasim made her debut with ‘Dangal’, with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Sanya Malhotra. She starred in two films including ‘Secret Superstar’ and ‘The Sky Is Pink’ before announcing that she would be quitting films since her acting career was at odds with her faith.