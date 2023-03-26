When Asha Rage, aged 45, enrolled on a coaching course at Aston Villa, she wasn’t there to learn about tactics and the merits of a flat back four. She had never played football, but her plan was to use the game to help get young people off the streets and give them new opportunities.

Football coach Asha, 45, honoured with Community Hero award

Since setting up Dream Chasers FC in Small Heath, Birmingham, in 2016 Asha’s plan has grown into more than she could have ever hoped for. Not only does she now have 160 players training weekly, but the football club also offers support for adults in the form of ‘Coffee with a Coppa’ sessions, helping the community form bonds with local police officers discuss any potential issues in a friendly setting.

There are also Street Watch walks, litter picks, English lessons for migrant parents, dance lessons for women, and healing paint workshops to help with mental health and wellbeing.

More recently, Asha and her community of players have been handing out food to those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and have produced hundreds of Ramadan pack for Muslims

who can’t access prayer mats, spiritual books or food to break their fast.

To honour her efforts and community spirit, Asha received the ‘TSB Community Hero Award’ BirminghamLive Pride of Birmingham Awards with TSB 2023.

The event welcomed star-studded guests including actor Nitin Ganatra and presenters Adil Ray and Sameena Ali-Khan.

Organiser Kym Marsh said: “This is such an amazing group of winners. Their courage, selfless dedication, inspiration and kindness are exactly what the world needs right now. Hearing their incredible stories can’t fail to inspire you, and restore your faith in humanity. I can’t wait to meet them.”

Jodie O’Leary, Customer Services Director at TSB, said: “At TSB, we pride ourselves on being at the heart of the communities we serve, and the Pride of Birmingham awards are all about recognising the everyday heroes in those communities.

“As a proud Brummie myself, it is a huge honour to be part of the judging panel and is truly a humbling and heart-warming experience to hear the amazing stories behind every one of the nominees.”

The Birmingham Live Pride of Birmingham Awards with TSB is available to watch via the official Pride of Britain social media channels: @prideofbritain.