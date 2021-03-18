Actress Amna Ilyas has rejected public criticism after bold pictures came to light and said that people should focus on real issues instead of her body.

Focus on the Real Issues instead of My Body: Amna Ilyas

Amna Ilyas recently shared her latest photoshoot on Instagram in which she is seen wearing bold attires. However, she was severely criticized by social media users and advised not to share more such photos.

Ilyas shared another photo in the same outfit in response to criticism, in which she wrote that she was tired of wondering why her body is the only topic in the comments.

She shared a story on Instagram in which she further responded to the critics by saying that there are disasters in the world, poverty, child abuse, domestic violence. Why not talk about violence, war,

and so many other issues?

Ilyas also said that it is surprising that despite all these problems, her physical features are at the top of the list of problems.

“So I would like to tell the public to focus on the real issues instead of my body,” she wrote.

This is not the first time Ilyas has highlighted social issues. The Baaji actress had highlighted the culture of exercising ‘power’ to get away from the troubles. Taking to Instagram, Ilyas shared the viral video with a caption, “Dedicated to the BHARAM CULTURE”.

In the video, Amna can be seen introducing herself to a traffic police officer, who is asking her to show him the license after she broke the traffic signal. The video shows the celebrity being stopped by a traffic policeman, played by actor Taha Humayun, who is a no-nonsense tone tells her that she has broken the rule.