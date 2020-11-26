Following a September deal between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel to normalize ties, Fly Dubai has launched its flight operations to Tel Aviv.

Fly Dubai Launches Flight Operations To Israel After Historic Peace Agreement

According to the details, the spokesperson of Prime Minister Israel Benjamin Netanyahu will attend the passengers of the inaugural flight of Fly Dubai.

“PM Netanyahu will attend this morning the welcoming ceremony for the first @flydubai commercial flight that will arrive at Ben-Gurion International Airport,” Ofir Gendelman said in a tweet.

“These are the fruits of peace Dear Emirati tourists, welcome to Israel!”

Earlier, the UAE and Israel had come under one page to sign a historic peace agreement to normalize ties.

In September, the White House had invited senior Democratic lawmakers to a ceremony in which representatives from

the UAE and Bahrain will sign a deal with Israel to normalize relations.

Israel Cabinet also approved a visa exemption agreement with the UAE according to which the UAE citizens will not be required a visa to travel to Israel.

The visa exemption deal approved by the Israeli cabinet will allow the UAE to travel to Israel with prior approval for a visa for a maximum of 90 days.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appreciated the deal with the UAE which will promote tourism and the economy of the two countries.

“We have approved a visa waiver agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. This is important for tourism and the economy that is developing between us,” Netanyahu said on Twitter. “This is the first Arab country with which we have signed such an agreement,” he said.