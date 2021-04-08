Passenger flights will be banned between Pakistan and England from 4 am on Friday, after which travellers who manage to get out of Pakistan and into England via a third country will have to pay £1,750 per person for a mandatory 10-day hotel stay.

Flights Will Be Banned Between Pakistan and England from 9 April

Not everyone will, however, make it home in time. Despite non-essential international travel currently banned from England, passenger loads to Lahore and Islamabad are down just 20 per cent compared to levels meaning some will have to find another way home.

The move has thwarted travel plans of British Pakistanis hoping to spend Ramazan and Eid with their families (considering the cost of a 10-day in hotel on their return to the

UK), though speculation about travel restrictions started early in March when reported cases in the capital and Punjab saw a significant increase.

Passengers from Pakistan will be denied entry to the UK unless they are British or Irish nationals or have residency rights. The cost for one adult in a government-approved hotel room for 10 days is £1,750, which does not include the mandatory £210 each passenger has to pay for testing in this period. A negative PCR test in this time does not shorten the duration of the stay in hotel.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner in a video message said: “I know how unwelcome this news will be for all of you and for so many of the British Pakistani community that is the bedrock of our strong relationship.”