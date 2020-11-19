A Peshawar-Karachi flight was cancelled on Thursday after it emerged that a mouse had sneaked into the plane.

Flight Suspended As Mouse Sneaked Into The Plane in Pakistan

The flight was supposed to depart from Peshawar airport at 4:00 pm for Karachi when the captain saw a mouse sneak aboard the plane.

The captain informed authorities about the presence of the mouse on the plane following which a rigorous search for the mouse — that lasted a few hours — began but to no avail. Authorities were not able to find the mouse.

Sources told Geo News that the flight was cancelled by the airlines authorities and passengers were transported

from Peshawar to Islamabad via bus.

The passengers will be flown to Karachi via another flight from Islamabad, confirmed sources.

Mice have been known to chew through wiring so passengers had to be hauled off the plane and on to another aircraft.

Rats pose a serious threat to the safety of flights as they can chew through wires and damage internal controls.

They often hitch rides on food catering trucks that store the flight meal trays.

Some passengers joked that the mouse lacked a visa to enter the country, according to a passenger, who laughingly told it made sense to switch planes “because I really wouldn’t want to eat food on a plane that had a mouse.”