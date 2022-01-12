Fiza Hussain Famous As Hareem Shah Faces Probe Over Money Laundering into UK

ederal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday initiated money laundering probe against famous TikToker Hareem Shah after the social media star in a video openly committed illegally carrying large sums of currency abroad.

According to FIA Sindh spokesperson, the probe has been launched against TiKToker under the country’s foreign exchange regulation act. The FIA officials have also decided to write a letter to the British National Crime Agency to request the body to investigate money laundering charges against Shah.

“Action is being taken against Hareem Shah under foreign exchange laws,” an

FIA official said.

The FIA official said the real name of Hareem Shah is Fizza Hussain as per documents and she had traveled from Karachi International Airport to Doha on the night of January 10.

In a couple of videos posted on Instagram, the controversial social media star showed off bundles of foreign currency and explained how she was able to take such a huge amount of money with her to UK.

The TikTok star also advised her followers to be careful while carrying large sums of currency.

The TikTok star enjoys a massive following on TikTok and holds a controversial social media presence.

Back in February, the TikToker slapped the controversial cleric Mufti Qavi.