Fiza Ali speaks shares why she ended her 10-year marriage

Actress turned host Fiza Ali has recently talked about her marriage and divorce that why she decided to end 10 years marriage.

Fiza Ali, who got married in 2007 to businessman named Fawad Farooq got divorce in 2017. The couple together has a daughter. Recently, the host made an appearance in the morning show with Juggun.

During the show, when the host asked FIza Ali that was she in a happy marriage with Fawad, to which Fiza replied, “When I got married to Fawad, I used to live in Karachi, he took me to Lahore because of his work.”

She went on to say, “My ex husband

was a businessman belonging to a Chiniyoti family. We did not have any such issues, he never scolded me, abused me, hit me, or misbehaved with me. But yes he is a very social person and he loves socializing. The family I belong to has no concept of parties,” she asserted.

Fiza continued that her ex husband wanted her to join committee parties and did not want any time of her. “He just wanted me to be social become be the most famous person in Lahore Town.,” she said by adding that for him, stardom or Tv was nothing.

Ali shed light on her divorce that it was her family’s decision. “My sister and brother took the decision that I won’t live with him,” she added.