Five relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput killed in road accident

Six people, including five distant relatives of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, have been killed when their SUV collided with a truck in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district.

According to the police, four others were injured in the incident. The SUV was badly mangled due to the impact of the collision. The truck driver and helper, however, managed to flee.

According to the police, the victims, including two women, were returning from Patna to Jamui after the cremation of Haryana Additional Director General of Police O.P. Singh’s sister. Singh is married to Sushant Singh’s sister.

The victims have been identified as Laljeet Singh (the deceased woman's husband), Nemani Singh, Amit Shankar alias Ram Chandra Singh, Sunita Devi, Anita Devi, and driver Chetan Kumar.

Chetan Kumar.

Two of the injured have been identified as Valmiki Singh and Prasad Kumar, said Halsi Circle Officer Vivek Kumar. The injured were initially admitted to a near hospital.

Two among the injured Balmukund Singh and Dil Khush Singh have been sent to Patna for better treatment facilities, while the remaining two, Balmiki Singh and Tonu Singh, have been admitted at Lakhisarai district hospital.

Confirming the accident, which took place near the upgraded middle school at Pipra under Halsi police station, Lakhisarai superintendent of police (SP) Sushil Kumar said, “It was a massive collision between a truck and a Sumo [an SUV] in which ten persons were returning from Patna.” “Six persons including the driver of the Sumo were killed on the spot while four injured have been shifted to hospital in critical condition,” he added.